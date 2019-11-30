Local Main Uncategorized 

Muscat Eat’s food trucks gathering concludes today

Muscat: The three-day Harat Muscat Eat, a gathering of food trucks presenting an array of colourful cuisines, will conclude today.

The evening programmes include live music, games, and a classic car and bike show.

While the inaugural weekend (November 14 – 16 ) of  Flavour Oman showcased the best of Omani culture with a range of traditional performances and activities, the final weekend, from December 5 – 7, will feature over 100 food stalls and a variety of entertainment options for the whole family to enjoy.

Muscat Eat provides visitors with a taste of the country’s culinary diversity. With fresh samples from eateries to bites of homemade foods, the festival is a celebration of local talent and immersive experience for visitors, bringing them face to face with the food they love and the people who make it.

