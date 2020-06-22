Muscat continues to top with Covid-19 cases

Muscat: Governorate of Muscat continued to top in the number of Covid-19 cases. With 1,002 new cases the total number of people affected in the capital region has gone up to 22,160.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country touched 31,076, with 16,408 recoveries and 137 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

On Monday alone, 1,605 cases were reported, the highest of daily cases since the first case was reported on February 24 this year.

The Ministry of Health has registered 856 recoveries as well. Among the new Coronavirus cases in the country, 921 new cases were of expatriates, and 684 of Omanis making the cases among locals 65 per cent of the expatriates’ cases and 2/5 of the total cases.

With six deaths the total number has gone up to 137.

Among the wilayats, Seeb reported 1,002 new cases taking the total to 7,601 cases, while Muttrah reported 6,509 cases on Monday.

Seeb reported 41 deaths, while Muttrah 37.

The number of cases in Bausher is 6,105, Amerat 1,187, Duqum 1,044 and Barka 1,030.

The MoH reiterated its request to both citizens and residents to adhere to social distancing and other precautionary measures issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry.