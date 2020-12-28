Muscat Book Fair likely to be postponed
Muscat: Regarding the Muscat Book Fair, he explained that the main committee has not convened so far, and that whether to hold the book fair at its time is still under consideration by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic taking into consideration the aviation and movement cargo transportation as well as the mechanisms for receiving the visitors of the book fair. However, there are indicators that the Muscat International Book Fairs is likely to be postponed taking people’s safety as a priority.