Muscat Bay lays foundation stone for Village Square

Muscat Bay laid the foundation stone of the Village Square today, which extends over an area of more than 14,000 sqm, in the presence of Sheikh Hamood bin Sultan al Hosni, CEO of Muscat Bay.

With construction work to be handled by Oman Shapoorji, the project is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

The Village Square will include a range of facilities such as restaurants, cafes, a supermarket, a gym and a number of retail shops. It will extend over an area of 1,640 square metres and comprise of two levels, together with a car parking area, with a capacity for 81 cars, many of which are dedicated to people with special needs.

Hosni, said, “The Village Square has been designed to preserve the authentic identity of Muscat Bay is therefore limited to just over 1,600 sqm. This is to ensure that the remaining space is left for landscaping and for car parking, to create a comfortable atmosphere for visitors. One of the special features is the open space that extends to more than 75 per cent of the total land area. Moreover, the design of the commercial area is inspired by Omani architecture, with a contemporary European touch, to create a sophisticated and practical look. Moreover, the area comprises of two levels to enhance the open view of the shops on the upper floor, which looks out toward the charming scenery of Muscat Bay and the Parkland.”

After its completion, which should be around next year, and together with the opening of the first five-star Jumeirah hotel, our flagship project will be an addition to Muscat. This is especially true in the field of unique real-estate development projects and tourism integrated complexes that are set up to provide the community with wide choices of living, investment, tourism and entertainment both across the region and on a global scale,” he added.

The Village Square is situated opposite the lush Parkland, which extends over an area of 18,000 square meters and includes many public facilities such as swimming pools for adults and children, entertainment areas for children and multi-use playgrounds. The Parkland, which was inaugurated earlier this year, together with the new Village Square will together form the heart of the project and be the place where families and visitors meet for leisure activities or to organise various social, cultural and sports events. Furthermore, they can also enjoy daily shopping and have easy access to restaurants and cafes that will open in the Village Square, thus making Muscat Bay an integrated community that serves the residents and visitors alike.

Muscat Bay is being developed in partnership with Saraya Holdings Oman and Oman Tourism Development (OMRAN). The project spans over an area of 2.2 million sq m facing the waterfront of the Sea of Oman, surrounded by the tall mountainscapes, and offering a premium level of privacy in its residences.

Muscat Bay will encompass two of five-star hotels that will be managed by Jumeirah Group. All residential units in the project are available for freehold ownership for all nationalities, and have been carefully designed to reflect the beautiful surrounding nature and be a residential haven for those who are looking to get away from city life and enjoy pleasant moments with the family in a home surrounded by the natural the beauty of Muscat.

