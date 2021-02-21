Muscat awarded 4-star Covid-19 airport safety rating

This audit, carried out by a specialized team of Skytrax, evaluates international airports’ safety protocols, primarily the effectiveness and consistency of safety and hygiene measures implemented by airports to protect customers and staff from Covid-19. These measures include cleaning and disinfection procedures through all stages of travel at the airport, for both Departures and Arrivals.

At the end of this exercise, Muscat International Airport’s achieved a 4-star airport safety rating. This achievement is a new milestone added to Oman Airports record of success, demonstrating its commitment to provide the best safety services to travelers as it strives to implement the highest levels of health and safety at its airports, in line with national efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It is essential to mention that Muscat International Airports has recently become the first airport in the Middle East to achieve the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation, based on a program designed to assist airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This certificate recognizes Muscat International Airport’s commitment to prioritizing health and safety measures in accordance with industry best practices and international health and safety protocols. It also highlights Oman Airport’s commitment to preserving the highest safety standards and providing a healthy and safe environment for its staff and customers.

Commenting on the new rating, Saud bin Nasser al Hubaishi, Oman Airports’ Deputy CEO, said: “We are most pleased by this new achievement for Muscat International Airport, which is a testament to the Airport’s ongoing efforts and commitment to COVID-19 protocols that help achieve a healthy and safe travel experience at the airport. It also demonstrates our continued commitment to taking the appropriate steps to reduce the risk of exposure at our airports, in cooperation with the main stakeholders, including comprehensive steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.” He added, “The achieved rating followed a detailed audit, including a full review of procedural efficiency checks, visual observation of hygiene and safety levels at all stages of the passenger journey, and sampling tests to measure the potential level of contamination of contact surfaces.”

Skytrax COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating is the world’s only assessment and certification of airport health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic that is based on the professional and scientific investigation of the actual standards being provided at the airport. it also assesses effective and consistent adherence of the Airport to stringent COVID-19 hygiene and safety standards and procedures. The COVID-19 Airport Rating includes cleaning and disinfection procedures and consistency, social distancing policies and control, face mask usage, sanitizer availability, standard and use of PPE by staff in the airport, and other hygiene improvement systems.

Al Hubaishi added, “Muscat International Airport provides a safe environment for passengers and employees, applying strict procedures in areas such as hygiene and physical distancing. The Airport also maintains highest standards of sterilization, cleanliness and constant disinfection of surfaces exposed to direct contact.”

Oman Airports has earlier started implementing strict precautionary measures across the airport terminals, by providing disposable or reusable PPE supplies to airport users, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizers, and protective isolation face shields. In addition, floor markings spread two meters apart have been installed across the airport terminal areas and around the check-in counters, to ensure social distancing and safety of all our passengers.

It is noteworthy that, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oman Airports has implemented strict testing procedures at all its airports to facilitate travel procedures and ensure safe travels for arriving and departing passengers in accordance with the COVID-19 travel and testing requirements for all destinations, in addition to taking necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety of all travelers, aircrews and airport employees.