Suspected drone activity affects flight operations at Muscat

Muscat: Flight operations at Muscat International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to the confirmed visibility of a drone over the airport airspace, said Oman Airports.

Operations have been, however, resumed, a statement from Oman Airports said. “We would like to announce in coordination with the Public Authority of Civil Aviation and Royal Oman Police (ROP) that the operations at Muscat International Airport are back to normal after all flight operations were temporarily suspended due to the confirmed visibility of a drone over the airport airspace.”

The concerned authorities have worked to ensure that operations return to normal in the shortest time possible, Oman Airports added.