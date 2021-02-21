Muscat Airport wins Skytrax 4-Star rating for Covid-19 measures

MUSCAT: Muscat International Airport has received 4-star rating by Skytrax in implementing health and safety measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the airport environment.

It ranked high among Middle East and Asia airports. The accomplishments caps concerted efforts exerted by Muscat International Airport since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The announcement sums up a rigorous review through which Skytrax assessed the effectiveness and firmness of safety and sterilisation measures applied by world airports, right from the point where a passenger is registered upon arrival to the moment of departure.

The accomplishment reflects the efforts undertaken by Oman Airports Company to provide the best safety services to passengers, thanks to the company’s long standing history of applying top standards of health and safety in airports in line with national efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Saud Nassir al Hubeishi, Deputy CEO of Muscat International Airport, expressed his delight at the airport’s realising such a high rating. He pointed out that, besides commitment to professional procedures in implementing Covid-19 control policies, the achievement also reflects the level of cooperation with the departments concerned amid circumstances posed by the pandemic.

Skytrax evaluation is based on testing the standards of personal protection equipment among department staff and their commitment to the procedures.

This is in addition to applying temperature measurement, wearing of face masks, general hygiene and sanitation in all airport lounges. — ONA