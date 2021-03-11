Muscat Airport welcomes Air Arabia Egypt’s inaugural flight

Muscat International Airport welcomed the first Air Arabia Egypt flight from Cairo on Thursday.

The inaugural flight was greeted by a water salute to mark the start of direct flights by Air Arabia Egypt, which will operate two weekly flights between Cairo International Airport and Muscat International Airport starting March 11.

The decision to operate Air Arabia Egypt flights into Muscat International Airport comes in response to the growing demand for travel between the two countries, both for tourism and business. Air Arabia Egypt will operate its flight line between Cairo and Muscat, departing from Cairo International Airport at 2:45 pm Cairo time and arriving at Muscat International Airport at 6:35 pm Muscat time.

On this occasion, Samer Ahmed al Nabhani, Chief Commercial Operations at Oman Airports, said, “On behalf of the executive department and my colleagues at Oman Airports, we are celebrating today the successful launch of new direct flights between Muscat International Airport and Cairo International Airport – one of the most prominent destinations in the Middle East. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our employees and our strategic partners for their unyielding efforts to attract more international flights to the Sultanate’s gateways. That being said, both charter flights and commercial flights provide vital links for the tourism and commercial activity between Oman and the rest of the world. Moreover, the Sultanate combines touristic features with various investment opportunities and has recently approved a visa-free entry for citizens of 103 countries for up to 14 days, including Egypt, which will promote tourism-related activity between the two countries.”

Al Nabhani further noted that these weekly flights between Muscat and Cairo will cater to the aspirations of travelers wishing to visit the two countries, whether from Oman or Egypt, including those who wish to get to East Asia by transiting through Muscat, due to the connecting lines between Muscat International Airport and other airports in Asia via direct flights. Muscat International Airport has also recently made great strides in the areas of health and safety as a result of adhering strict precautionary travel procedures within the current crisis and in line with the national efforts and response plans around COVID-19.”

Muscat International Airport recently became the first airport in the Middle East to achieve the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation, based on a program designed to assist airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced in response to COVID-19. This certificate recognizes Muscat International Airport’s commitment to prioritizing health and safety measures in accordance with industry best practices and international health and safety protocols.

