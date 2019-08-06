Muriya’s Hawana Lagoons delivers real estate units ahead of schedule

Muriya, the developer of Dhofar’s only Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) Hawana Salalah, has made its mark by delivering the Hawana Lagoons project apartments ahead of schedule. The sold-out residential project comprises of 260 units overlooking breathtaking turquoise salt-water lagoons entitle buyers to residency in Oman.

“Delivering ahead of schedule underlines our commitment to excellence as we live up to the trust and expectations of homeowners,” said Ahmed Dabbous, Chief Executive Officer of Muriya.

He added, “Our focus while developing this vibrant community at Hawana Lagoons has always been to ensure it strictly adheres to best quality practices to offer a fine finished product. This latest milestone will further reinforce investors’ and buyers’ confidence in what our Integrated Tourism Complexes offer to residents, visitors and tourists. We are confident they will truly appreciate a holistic living experience, enjoying the 1,100 hotel rooms at Hawana Salalah, supported with world-class amenities.”

Launched in August 2017, construction works at the Hawana Lagoons project have been in full swing. The highly anticipated project is in the final stages of completion. The Hawana Lagoons community, which is a short stroll from the Hawana Marina will also include wide promenades, swimming pool and ladies’ only pool. Following the initial handovers of the project, Muriya is also going at full throttle to ensure the timely construction of Forest Island, another development in Hawana Salalah, which it successfully launched and sold out in August 2018. The company is also planning to add a new real estate development to meet the growing demand and interest in its flagship destination, Hawana Salalah.

