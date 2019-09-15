Municipality inspects parlours offering microblading

The Muscat Municipality’s Department of Health Affairs in Bawshar conducted an inspection visit to beauty parlours for women that use microblading.

The campaign is part of the plans to complete the necessary procedures to ensure that such services follow safety guidelines, a statement said.

Microblading is a tattooing technique in which a small handheld tool made of several tiny needles is used to add semi-permanent pigment to the skin.

It differs from standard eyebrow tattooing because each hair stroke is created by hand using a blade which creates fine slices in the skin, whereas eyebrow tattoos are done with a machine and a single needle.