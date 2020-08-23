Local Main Uncategorized 

Municipality clarifies on garbage piling up in a beach

Oman Observer

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has clarified on the accumulation of garbage in designated containers at one of the beaches.

The municipality said that it dealt with the situation immediately, adding that the containers are emptied on a daily basis as per a schedule in various directorates under its jurisdiction.

Muscat Municipality appreciated the community’s keenness and cooperation in monitoring and reporting such situations.

It also called on all beachgoers to put garbage in large containers in case the small containers are overflowing.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7644 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Boost to Xinhua, ONA media relations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Boost to Xinhua, ONA media relations

A touchstone of town planning

Oman Observer Comments Off on A touchstone of town planning

MSM records best trading in April

Oman Observer Comments Off on MSM records best trading in April