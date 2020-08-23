Municipality clarifies on garbage piling up in a beach

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has clarified on the accumulation of garbage in designated containers at one of the beaches.

The municipality said that it dealt with the situation immediately, adding that the containers are emptied on a daily basis as per a schedule in various directorates under its jurisdiction.

Muscat Municipality appreciated the community’s keenness and cooperation in monitoring and reporting such situations.

It also called on all beachgoers to put garbage in large containers in case the small containers are overflowing.