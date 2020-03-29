Municipality begins disinfecting streets

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality launched a campaign to sterilize and disinfect streets and roads in the capital as part of precautionary measures to combat coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The campaign is part of our efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and limit its impact on our health system”, the municipality said in its twitter handle.

The sterilisation is being carried out in accordance with the highest international standards, it said.

An official at the municipality told Observer that the civic authorities are committed to implement all measures necessary to face this exceptional situation.

“Different measures are being taken in cooperation with other authorities to maintain the highest level of safety possible to protect the health of the community”, he said.

To begin with, civic workers carried out a disinfection campaign at the residences of municipal staff followed by sterilization of streets in Muttrah on Saturday, he said.

Specialised teams from the municipality will use fogging and disinfectant sprayer machines to sterilise streets, various properties and assets in the capital.

The official called on the general public not to gather at places where disinfection operations are being carried out in the interests of safety.

Meanwhile, the municipality in a statement urged restaurants to roll out new measures to ensure customer safety.

“Restaurants should maintain required physical distance between customers, do not allow crowds to gather at the counter instead encourage cashless or contactless payment, drive-thru and take home delivery services”, it said.

Meanwhile, the municipality department in Bowsher initiated action against shops in Al Khuwair commercial area that did not comply with the closure decision as a prior precautionary measure to curb Covid-19.