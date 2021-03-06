Municipality announces fine for violations of SC decisions

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has warned that anyone violating the provisions of the Supreme Committee decision on closure of commercial establishments will be fined RO300 and RO1,000 if the same offence is repeated, apart from the closure of the activity.

The inspection departments of the Muscat Municipality meanwhile continue their visits to follow up on the commitment of the commercial establishments to the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid 19.

All commercial establishments will be closed between 8 pm and 5 am until the morning of Saturday, March 20, and the closure includes restaurants and cafes inside the tourist facilities in addition to home delivery services. Gas stations, health institutions and private pharmacies are excluded from the closure.

Any violations made by the shopkeepers in the Governorate of Muscat can be reported to the Muscat Communications Center at (1111) or the official social media accounts of the Municipality of Muscat.