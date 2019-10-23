Municipal work in GCC nations discussed

MUSCAT: The Sultanate hosted the 22nd Meeting of GCC Ministers of Municipal Affairs at the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shihi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources.

The meeting included discussions on several important topics related to municipal work in the GCC countries, including the decisions of the GCC Supreme Council on voluntary work and the strategy of the 39th session of the GCC joint municipal action in Riyadh in December 2018 and the decision of the Ministerial Council on strategic urban planning, in addition to the GCC Award for municipal action. The committee also discussed conferences, workshops and specialised training programmes in the field of municipal work, in addition to reviewing topics related to municipal databases and highlighting the GCC joint municipal work in regional and international forums. — ONA

