Municipal members discuss accidents on Bausher-Amerat mountain road

Muscat: The Municipal Committee in Amerat has held a meeting to discuss the issue of vehicle accidents on the Bausher-Amerat mountain road.

The meeting discussed the issue of recent accidents on Al Jabal Street that links the wilayats of Amerat and Bausher involving trucks and transport buses.

It was decided to find long-term solutions in coordination with relevant authorities to help minimize road accidents on the aesthetically important road.

Eight people were seriously injured in the road accident after a bus overturned on the Amerat-Bausher road in Muscat in May 2019.

An accident involving truck and car killed a person on the same road in September 2019.