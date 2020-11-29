Multinational alliance wins bid to operate Duqm fisheries port

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 29

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) represented by the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) has awarded the tender for the development, management and operation of a Multipurpose Fishing Port and the related projects at Duqm SEZ to a strategic alliance of Oman and international companies led by Fisheries Development Oman, a state-owned group supervised by Oman Investment Authority.

Together with Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the winning alliance includes Al Wusta Fisheries Company, Oman Food Investment Holding Company, Oman Fisheries Company and Port of Duqm along with Lorient Keroman SEM which manages one of the major fishing ports in Europe.

The alliance will invest an amount of RO 50 million to develop, manage and operate the Multipurpose Fishing Port, with the potential of expanding the facilities and services to include several operational and services aspects.

The Agreement stipulates that the winning alliance pays 15 per cent of the annual net profits to the Authority for the management and operation of the port starting from the beginning of the third year from signing the agreement.

The alliance shall also commit to include all related contracts signed in the future a provision for assigning 10 per cent of the works to SMEs and commit to Omanisation percentage as set forth in the laws of the Ministry of Labour and the Regulation of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

The Multipurpose Fishing Port is 10 metres deep and works are currently progressing to connect it to the road network and various service facilities.

It also includes a 2.2km long main breakwater, 1.1km long secondary breakwater and jetties totalling 1.2 km in length. The area allocated for service facilities totals 248,931 m2. The Port is also equipped with a tourism berth overseeing an area of 75,000 m2 suitable to accommodate tourism ships. Facilities complementing the Multipurpose Fishing Port include a fisheries & food processing complex connected by 5.2 kilometres of road network.

The port will shortly provide services to local fishermen, commercial fishing ships, livestock carriers and ships designated for transporting foodstuff in addition to some tourism facilities and other services facilities.

The Multipurpose Fishing Port is one of the key projects of the Duqm SEZ that seeks to enhance the zone’s capacity to take advantage of rich coastal fisheries and its advantageous location overlooking the Arabian Sea.

The fisheries complex will leverage Duqm Airport services through the air freight terminal to promote fish processing activities and exports, and thereby support the diversification of the economy, enhance food security, and create job opportunities for nationals.

