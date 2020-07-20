MTC participates in GCC meetings

Muscat: The Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) participated on Monday at the GCC eGovernment Ministerial Committee Meeting and the GCC Ministerial Committee Meeting for Post and Telecommunications, which were held virtually through the video conference call.

Eng Azza bint Sulaiman al Esmaili, Minister of Technology and Communications, headed the Omani participating delegate at both meeting along with some members of top management from the ministry.

The eGov Ministerial Committee Meeting discussed the scheduled launch date of the platform of malicious software analysis along with reviewing the memo of the general secretariat of the joint initiatives proposed to be implemented.

The committee also reviewed the report of the General Secretariat on the future direction of the committee’s work and the ICT initiatives of the GCC countries in facing the spread of Coronavirus. In addition, the committee went through the general secretariat report on the progress of implemented initiatives of the GCC Guidelines Strategy as well as the report of developing specific curricula on cybersecurity in the GCC countries.

As for the 26 GCC Ministerial Committee meeting for Post and Telecommunications, the agenda included a number of topics related to telecommunications, IT and post services, among which, the unified draft law regulating the activities of private companies and institutions working in the field of international urgent post and parcels and the importance of updating it in accordance with the current developments, as well as restructuring the working teams and committees in postal services at the GCC countries. In addition, the committee emphasized the importance of studying the interconnectivity between the GCC countries.

The participants also discussed the need for coordination of visits for social media companies, with the aim of sharing knowledge and expertise among the GCC countries, as well as urging companies providing Internet services and applications to meet the requirements and needs of the GCC countries in this field. –ONA