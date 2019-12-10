Main 

MTC holds graduation ceremony

Muscat: The Military Technological College (MTC) on Tuesday celebrated the graduation of the second batch of Bachelor’s degree holders and the third batch of advanced diploma holders, under the auspices of Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs.

Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidany, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), delivered a speech in which he said MTC is making steady and well-studies strides towards academic distinctiveness and military professionalism. This year, he said, was full of achievements in military academics.

For example, several distinguished research projects conducted by TMC students were funded by The Research Council. Besides, MTC took part in the Science Festival with the participating projects receiving wide acclaim from the festival’s visitors. –ONA

