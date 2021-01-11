Local 

MSM launches new e-trading system

Oman Observer

Muscat: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) launched on Monday the new electronic trading system (OPTIQ), the most recent and developed system at the level of stock exchanges.

The system will enhance the market’s capabilities in trading and control operations.

This new system, which was designed and developed by “Euronext” according to the best used standards, will meet all future needs of the market, whether in terms of developing services or including new investment tools.

The launch ceremony was held under the patronage of Abdullah Salim al Salmi, Executive President of Capital Market Authority (CMA), in the presence of a number of officials in the capital market sector and officials of brokerage firms. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9336 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Ramadhan family food pack launched

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Ramadhan family food pack launched

Oman Air to launch Istanbul, Casablanca, Moscow routes this year

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman Air to launch Istanbul, Casablanca, Moscow routes this year

Sultanate ranked 2nd best Arab nation in resource governance

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate ranked 2nd best Arab nation in resource governance