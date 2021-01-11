MSM launches new e-trading system

Muscat: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) launched on Monday the new electronic trading system (OPTIQ), the most recent and developed system at the level of stock exchanges.

The system will enhance the market’s capabilities in trading and control operations.

This new system, which was designed and developed by “Euronext” according to the best used standards, will meet all future needs of the market, whether in terms of developing services or including new investment tools.

The launch ceremony was held under the patronage of Abdullah Salim al Salmi, Executive President of Capital Market Authority (CMA), in the presence of a number of officials in the capital market sector and officials of brokerage firms. –ONA