Business Uncategorized 

MSM index up four points

Oman Observer

Muscat: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Wednesday added (4.3) points, comprising a rise by (0.122%) to close at (3558.46) points, compared to the last session, which stood at (3554.14) points.

The trading value today stood at (RO 1,068,258), comprising a drop by (2.6%), compared to the last session, which stood at (RO 1,041,428).

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value declined by (0.029%) to reach about (RO 20.24) billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached (RO 74,000), comprising (6.90%).  The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached (RO 343,000), comprising (32.13%). The net non-Omani investment fell by (25.23%) to (RO 270,000). ONA

 

You May Also Like

Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter to testify at US House hearing

Oman Observer Comments Off on Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter to testify at US House hearing

China to step up support as economy slows further

Oman Observer Comments Off on China to step up support as economy slows further

Accor, Oman Air sign partnership for loyalty program members

Oman Observer Comments Off on Accor, Oman Air sign partnership for loyalty program members