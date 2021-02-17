MSM index up four points

Muscat: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index (30) on Wednesday added (4.3) points, comprising a rise by (0.122%) to close at (3558.46) points, compared to the last session, which stood at (3554.14) points.

The trading value today stood at (RO 1,068,258), comprising a drop by (2.6%), compared to the last session, which stood at (RO 1,041,428).

The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value declined by (0.029%) to reach about (RO 20.24) billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached (RO 74,000), comprising (6.90%). The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached (RO 343,000), comprising (32.13%). The net non-Omani investment fell by (25.23%) to (RO 270,000). ONA