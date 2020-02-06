MSM index gains 3 points

MUSCAT: Muscat Securities Market (MSM) general index 30 on Thursday gained 3.81 points, comprising a rise by 0.092 per cent to close at 4128.89 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 4125.08 points.

The trading value stood at RO 3,532,424, comprising an increase by 99.2 per cent, compared to the last session. The report released by MSM pointed out that the market value rose by 0.011 per cent to reach about RO 18.96 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached RO 921,000, comprising 26.08 per cent. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached RO 1,547,000, comprising 43.79 per cent. The net non-Omani investment fell by 17.71 per cent to RO 626,000. — ONA

