MSC rescues crew of sunken Iranian ship

Muscat: The Maritime Security Centre (MSC) carried out a rescue operation for crews of an Iranian-flagged commercial ship that sank on December 25 in the Omani territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

The rescue operation was conducted in coordination with the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Coast Guard Police at Royal Oman Police (ROP) as well as other military, security and civil units. The shipwreck was towed away to ensure smooth passage of ships across the Strait of Hormuz.

