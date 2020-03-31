Movement between governorates restricted from tomorrow

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP) will implement some measures related to restriction on movement between the governorates from April 1, 2020.

To achieve this, SAF and ROP will set up checkpoints to control the movement of citizens and residents at the entry and exit points in all the governorates of the Sultanate.

The move is in line with the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with devising mechanisms to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

1: Restriction of movement for citizens and residents between all governorates of the Sultanate.

Second: The segments exempted from movement restriction are:

A. Public and private sector employees whose job requires their presence at their office to undertake necessary work as determined by the heads of departments.

B. Ambulance and emergency vehicles.

C. Military and security vehicles.

D. Vehicles transporting foodstuffs and other essentials.

E. Vehicles transporting commercial and construction materials, petroleum derivatives and other materials used by the public and private sectors.

F. Exceptional cases that require the movement of citizens and residents according to the assessment of the checkpoints personnel.