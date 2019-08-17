Move to promote Oman as regional hub for Disaster Recovery Services

MUSCAT, AUG 17 – The Sultanate’s unique geographical location, coupled with its stable political and economic environment, makes it ideally positioned to serve as a regional hub for Disaster Recovery Services, according to the Information Technology Authority (ITA) of Oman. Providers of Disaster Recovery Services are typically hubs used by all kinds of institutions to host their basic data in order to operate and recover them when the original sources are not accessible, for reasons such as devastating fires, natural disasters, destructive cyber-attacks, and other such calamities.

Elsewhere around the world, Disaster Recovery Services are major investment initiatives in their own right that not only generate sizable revenues for host countries, but also support large-scale employment.The Sultanate, represented by the ITA, is moving to support the development of a Disaster Recovery Services industry to serve customers in the wider region. The idea stems from the ‘Information & Communications Technology and 4th Industrial Revolution Lab’ that was hosted by the ITA during February- March 2019. The Ministry of Transport and Communications, along with the Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit (ISFU) of the Diwan of Royal Court also supported the initiative.

Plans for positioning Oman as a hub for Disaster Recovery Services are among a portfolio of 28 projects mooted by Lab participants to help drive the growth of a robust ICT industry in the Sultanate. These ICT projects — distributed across hardware and software solutions, services, and enabling initiatives — promise to create over 2,000 direct jobs for Omanis, as well as over 9,000 training opportunities, by the year 2024.

The ITA anticipates investments of around RO 25 million from the government and private sectors in the establishment of a full-fledged hub for Disaster Recovery Services in Oman. As many as 800 jobs are expected to be generated as a result by 2024, the Authority noted in a recently issued report on the Lab.

Boding well for the development of a Disaster Recovery Services hub in the Sultanate is the country’s connectivity with most of the submarine cables traversing the region. “It is also connected to the Asia-Africa-Europe (cable), which is the new major link connecting more than 6 billion people through Internet,” the report noted.

Supporting the ITA in its endeavour are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), and various Data Centres.

