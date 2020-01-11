Mourners to be received at Al Alam Palace from today

MUSCAT: The Diwan of Royal Court issued a statement, which reads as follows:

“The Diwan of Royal Court would like to inform that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour and the Royal Family will receive mourners on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at Al Alam Palace during the next three days, starting from tomorrow (Sunday), 16th of Jumada Al Ula, January 12, 2020, from 9 am to 12 pm, and at the evening time from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

May the Almighty Allah rest the deceased soul in mercy and forgiveness, and to reward His Majesty in the hereafter for the achievements and sacrifices for the sake of Oman and its people.”

— ONA