London: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will have to face Chelsea on Saturday with depleted attacking options this weekend after losing Son Heung Min to a concerning list of injuries. Son has broken his arm so won’t be available for lengthy period along with striker Harry Kane, who is out until April with a torn hamstring.

Their injury problems has meant Mourinho has had to push players upfront and after a Champions League loss to Leipzig his players are exhausted, but he is confident his players can deliver a result against fourth-placed Chelsea.

“Lucas (Moura) and (Steven) Bergwijn, two very tired players,” said Mourinho.

“They are two players that give absolutely everything. Two days ago when we play at Villa, now (playing against Leipzig) and they will play Saturday. The thing that keeps me confident is the spirit of my players and their spirit as a group.”

Spurs can leapfrog Chelsea with a victory as they are only one point behind Frank Lampard’s men.

Sheffield United are not too far off the Champions League qualification places either and midfielder Oliver Norwood says it is a hot topic on the training ground as they prepare to face Brighton Hove Albion.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that we’ve put ourselves in a great position,” he said.

“The aim at the start of the season was to stay up. I can’t see us going down to be honest!

“It would be silly to say we haven’t spoken about it. You dream and you get excited, can we be that team to get in there?” Manchester City and Leicester City meet in a second versus third clash on Saturday evening and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers says they are going to put City on the back foot early. — dpa

