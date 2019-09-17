MoU to study conversion of plastic waste into fuel

The German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech), represented by the Rector, Prof Dr Michael Modigell and the Oman Oil and Orpic Group, represented by Gilles Rochas, the GM Polymer Marketing — Orpic, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on research projects, internship opportunities for engineering students as well as excursions, professional seminars for GUtech students and any other activities that may support enriching the knowledge of the students.

“Orpic’s production of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) is about to increase to 1.4 million tonnes by next year; this collaboration with GUtech is so timely and instrumental in accelerating the execution of the circular economy agenda in the country,” said Gilles Rochas.

One of the first joint projects will be on the setting up of a research project on “conversion of plastic waste to fuel” conducted by Prof Dr Najah al Mhanna, Head of the Engineering Department at GUtech.

“Our aim is to develop a novel and innovative process that provides a technical solution to one of the most persisting environmental problem in Oman and in the world. The new process will offer a sustainable solution for recycling million tonnes of plastic waste in Oman,” said Prof Najah.

