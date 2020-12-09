Main 

MoU inked to develop Al Saleel Nature Park

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Environment Authority on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman India Fertilizer Company (Omifco) to develop Al Saleel Nature Park in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate to benefit from the facility as a tourist attraction, as well as socially, economically and culturally.

The MoU was signed by Environment Authority Chairman Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri and Omifco Board Chairman Said bin Talib al Maawali.

The two sides agreed to implement the first phase of the project within two years after the development stage.

Al Saleel Park is one of the Middle East’s largest nature reserves of sort. It is home to 7% of the world’s stock of Arabian gazelle.

Al Saleel lies in the Wilayat of Al Kamil W’al Wafi, South Al Sharqiyah, where it is bordered by a stretch of mountain series (Al Hajar Al Sharqi) extending till the Sea of Oman. Situated within a distance of 57 kilometres from Sur, Al Saleel Park has an area of 220 square kilometres. It was declared as a nature reserve under Royal Decree No 50/97. –ONA

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8993 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

National Heart Centre will now treat Covid-19 patients

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Heart Centre will now treat Covid-19 patients

Oman to see major growth in hospitality sector: Report

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman to see major growth in hospitality sector: Report

England brings in more restrictions as Covid-19 rate soars

Oman Observer Comments Off on England brings in more restrictions as Covid-19 rate soars