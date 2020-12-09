MoU inked to develop Al Saleel Nature Park

Muscat: The Environment Authority on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman India Fertilizer Company (Omifco) to develop Al Saleel Nature Park in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate to benefit from the facility as a tourist attraction, as well as socially, economically and culturally.

The MoU was signed by Environment Authority Chairman Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri and Omifco Board Chairman Said bin Talib al Maawali.

The two sides agreed to implement the first phase of the project within two years after the development stage.

Al Saleel Park is one of the Middle East’s largest nature reserves of sort. It is home to 7% of the world’s stock of Arabian gazelle.

Al Saleel lies in the Wilayat of Al Kamil W’al Wafi, South Al Sharqiyah, where it is bordered by a stretch of mountain series (Al Hajar Al Sharqi) extending till the Sea of Oman. Situated within a distance of 57 kilometres from Sur, Al Saleel Park has an area of 220 square kilometres. It was declared as a nature reserve under Royal Decree No 50/97. –ONA

