Motorola One Macro launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched Motorola One Macro, which is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor, in India for Rs 9,999. Fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, which the company claimed could last up to two days, and with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the phone features a 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ display.
The device has a U-shaped notch screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The rear camera has three lenses: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. “Its AI camera system comes with quad sensors and laser autofocus technology that allows you to focus in a fraction of a second for exceptional pictures,” the company said in a statement.

