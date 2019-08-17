Motivational speakers to address OFWs in Muscat

The Philippine’s top motivational speakers Francis J Kong and FRICH Mentor Terrence Rey Lim will be in Oman for a series of motivational talks entitled “Unleash the OFWinner in You”. This will be held at The Jungle Al Bahja Hall in Qurum, Muscat at 1pm on August 24, 2019.

Seats are reserved on first come first basis. It is open and free for all OFWs in Oman. For more information, please contact Rowen 91778808; Marita 99240698; or Marilyn 96749134]

With the aim to empower the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to have the right attitude and mindset to lead an abundant life, the FRICH (free and rich) Revolution is organising the event and Oman in partnership with Sun Advertising Entertainment, Filipino Community Social Club Oman and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO-Oman). Oman will be the last leg to host the event after its success in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

Kong is a sought after speaker, writer and entrepreneur. He has been featured in major business conventions, school seminars and conferences in the Philippines and abroad. He has also authored ten books including the bestselling “The Early Bird Catches the Worm” which has been translated into Korean language and “One Day at a Time” which has a favourable review from the Channel News Asia of Singapore.

Meanwhile, FRICH Mentor Terrence Rey Lim together with his wife Emelia “Tet” Cudiamat-Lim are the founders of the FRICH Revolution, a massive global movement that serves as a powerful response to the rich now, poor later cycle of OFWs since 2009. The couple started the movement in Milan, Italy. They are award winning multimillionaires and experts in real estate investment.

Among the flagship initiatives of the movement is the ‘Never Work Again’ caravan where the Frich mentors go around the world in a caravan for Overseas Filipinos with the aim to share inspiring OFW stories and strategies that an OFW can do to multiply their income and a make a triumphant return to the Philippines without ever coming back to work abroad again. More seminars are given on Life Mastery, Health Mastery and Nirvana or Managing Relationships with the OFWs relatives, friends and community.

Moreover, the OFW Freedom Day aims to empower overseas Filipinos to help them achieve a free and rich (FRICH) life by presenting a different approach of financial literacy, planning and teaching OFWS to be become entrepreneurs with trainings and series of talks and other regular activities.

Currently, the movement has almost 29,000 members around the world. It aims to help OFWS live the life that they deserve by educating, transforming and providing them with better opportunities in life.

