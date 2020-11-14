Mosques opening in Oman from Sunday

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 decided to allow reopening mosques, which have a capacity to accommodate not less than 400 persons, for the five obligatory prayers only from November 15.

“Small mosques with a capacity of fewer than 400 worshipers in which it is difficult to apply the precautionary measures stipulated by the Ministry of Health and included in the guideline issued by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs,” said Dr. Mohamed al Maamari Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

Guidelines