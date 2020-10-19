Local Main 

MOSD warns against unauthorised home nurseries

Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development (MOSD) was warned against the spread of unauthorized home nurseries across the country. which are not subject
to any kind of supervision.

As per the Child Law issued by Royal Decree (2014/22 in Article (31), “It is not permissible to establish a nursery. For children, except after obtaining a license to do so from the ministry. ”

The Ministry called on everyone to abide by the regulations and systems in place regarding the establishment of a nursery, under the Child Law No. 125/2019, to avoid taking administrative and legal measures.

