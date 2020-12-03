MoSD opens aquatic therapy unit for people with disability

Muscat: With the aim to enhance capabilities of people with disability, the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) represented by the Directorate of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday inaugurated Aquatic Therapy Unit at Al-Aman Rehabilitation Centre.

The inaugural ceremony was held under the auspices of H.E. Laila Ahmed Awad Al Najjar, Minister of Social Development.

The unit contributes to developing and improving the movement capabilities of various physical disabilities, autism spectrum disorder and down syndrome cases.

It also helps balance and strengthen weak muscles. Meanwhile, the aquatic therapy is a physical therapy that takes place in a pool or other aquatic environment under the supervision of a trained healthcare professional.