Local Main 

MoSD opens aquatic therapy unit for people with disability

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: With the aim to enhance capabilities of people with disability, the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) represented by the Directorate of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday inaugurated Aquatic Therapy Unit at Al-Aman Rehabilitation Centre.

The inaugural ceremony was held  under the auspices of  H.E. Laila Ahmed Awad Al Najjar, Minister of Social Development.

The unit contributes to developing and improving the movement capabilities of various physical disabilities, autism spectrum disorder and down syndrome cases.

It also helps balance and strengthen weak muscles. Meanwhile, the aquatic therapy is a physical therapy that takes place in a pool or other aquatic environment under the supervision of a trained healthcare professional.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8901 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Coronavirus cases rise as recessions loom in Singapore, Japan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Coronavirus cases rise as recessions loom in Singapore, Japan

COURSE FOR SAF OFFICERS BEGINS

Oman Observer Comments Off on COURSE FOR SAF OFFICERS BEGINS

Oil hits four-year high as OPEC resist output rise

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil hits four-year high as OPEC resist output rise