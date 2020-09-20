More than 6K import permits for automotive shipments issued in 1H

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, SEPT 20 –

The number of import permits given for the release of shipments of cars and motorcycles and their tyres reached 3,346 from the beginning of January till the end of June 2020. During this period, the number of certificates of conformity with GCC standards issued for cars and motorcycles and their tires reached 3,093.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said that these transactions were done via e-mail.

This facility was started to continue the work remotely in view of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). It said that it was looking into the documents submitted, attesting the certificates of conformity, and issuing a no-objection document for the release of the shipment as well as payment of the fee.

The General Directorate for Standards and Metrology of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said that new tire manufacturers must submit Gulf conformity certificates for new cars and tires electronically through the GCC Standards Organization website according to the relevant forms of Gulf technical regulations. It should also be accompanied by the required test reports.

The authority can request for samples to conduct these tests in neutral laboratories approved by the authority.

The ministry said that conformity certificates were required to ensure that they meet the standard specifications and technical requirements. Registering and classifying the certificates and the completion of financial procedures were also required. The authority looks into the certificates and test results. In case if rejections, the manufacturer is notified with details of the reasons of the decisions. The certificate is sealed with the approved encrypted electronic stamp to prevent forgery.

If the authority deems necessary, it is possible to request a visit to the manufacturing company to see the production lines and assess the level of quality control therein. It can also request for inspection of the company’s laboratories and its sample testing. The authority reserves the right to request for the outcome of tests conducted in neutral and accredited laboratories.

It is worth noting that the Omani-Gulf Standard Specifications GSO 51 / 2007- GSO 52/2007 and GSO645 / 2005 are concerned with general requirements for new pneumatic passenger cars, nomenclature, marking, explanatory data, dimensions, loads and inflation pressures for new tyres of pneumatic passenger cars, multi-purpose cars, trucks, buses, and trailers.

Related