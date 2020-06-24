More than 500 villages to get internet and telecom services

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) confirmed that it studied all the observations it had received from the governors and members of Majlis Ash’shura and citizens with regard to the initial list of rural villages in complementation of the efforts aimed at connecting the internet and telecom services as part of the 500 villages initiative.

The first vice-chairman of the TRA and head of the team overseeing the project stated that a new list has been prepared which includes 598 villages with an increase to the previously announced figure.

He added that the TRA is currently working with the Ministry of Technology and Communications and the Ministry of Finance to put the finishing touches to an agreement that will be signed with the Oman Broadband Company which is executing the project.