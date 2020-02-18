More than 300,000 tourists visit Musandam in 2019

Muscat: The number of tourists who visited the Musandam governorate reached 332,489 in 2019, including passengers from 72 cruise ships, according to Oman Tourism.

Mohammed bin Abdullah al Dhahouri, acting director of tourism in Musandam, said, The Ministry of Tourism has identified 14 areas of tourist complexes in various governorates of the Sultanate to be developed on a priority basis. These priorities have been set in the form of a five-year plan keeping in view the importance of tourism elements in these areas and the level of their preparedness in terms of infrastructure. Musandam was selected under this plan. The tourism development company Omran has submitted a plan to develop eight adventure tourism projects in the mountain tracks.

The Musandam Governorate is known for its sites which attract tourists from different countries of the world, which includes marine creeks – Najd, Shamm, Al-Hablain and Ghab Ali. There are also diverse formations of coastal rocks, which attract tourists. Many islands are also scattered there such as Al-Teer and Telegraph islands, which are on top of the agenda of tourists. The governorate is also known for its soft sand beaches. Of these beaches Qada and Mokhi, Bassa, Hyout and Hill are famous. The high mountains such as Jabal Hareem which is considered tallest heights of the mountains of Musandam is considered one of the major tourism elements of the governorate. Its height is 2,087 meters.