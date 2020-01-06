More than 10,000 to take part in Muscat Marathon

MUSCAT: The 2020 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with over 10,000 people from 110 nationalities to be on the start line for next week’s two-day running festival in Oman’s capital.

The event is hosted at Oman’s premier lifestyle destination, Al Mouj Muscat, offering vibrant Omani hospitality and stunning surroundings for people looking to advance their personal fitness targets. The centrepiece full Marathon, Half-Marathon and 10 km will be held on Friday, January 17, while Saturday, January 18, will see the streets of

Al Mouj filled with people taking on the 5 km Charity Fun Run, as well as the children’s 1 km, 2 km and 3 km races.

The fast and flat routes have all been certified by world-running organisation AIMS, aligning the event with International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) standards which opens the door to personal bests and world record performances.

There are just days remaining to register and join over 10,000 people from all over the world on the start line of the Sultanate’s biggest running event. The last chance to sign up is Thursday, January 9

David Graham, Oman Sail, said, “The event has grown rapidly from just 135 people in 2012 to over 8,000 last year. Participation records will once again be broken in 2020 as the race continues to capture the imagination of the public in Oman and runners worldwide. More international athletes are registering each year, choosing to explore Oman as part of their extended marathon experience.”

He added, “We have a weekend-long festival of running planned, with the race village to be a hub for live entertainment for all the family, food and beverages, as well as stands highlighting traditional handicrafts and local businesses.”

The Al Mouj Muscat Marathon 2020 is proud to welcome British Olympian, World Champion and the former Women’s Marathon World Record holder, Paula Radcliffe MBE, on board as global ambassador. Paula will be hosting a meet and greet at Oman Sail HQ in the heart of Al Mouj on January 17 and will be taking part in the 10 km race the following day.

Oman’s leading sports personalities have also pledged their support for the event under the umbrella of ‘Run With Us’ campaign that aims to inspire people to get active and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Captain of the Oman national football team Ali al Habsi, Oman’s most successful female tennis star Fatma al Nabhani, Oman’s first Olympic medalist Sultan al Touqi, Oman’s most successful motor racing driver Ahmad al Harthi, Oman’s fastest man Barakat al Harthi, and Olympic sailing hopeful Musab al Hadi will all be at the event to encourage the runners and inspire the crowds.

For runners from outside Oman, the event is a perfect opportunity to experience and explore the Sultanate. Day-excursions to the crystal waters and reefs of Daymaniyat Islands are available through SEAOMAN, as well as sailing, windsurfing, and wakeboarding adventures. Celebrate Oman, a food truck carnival showcasing the Sultanate’s unique and varied food scene, will also be on-site in Al Mouj to cater for all tastes.

Registration is available through the official website www.muscatmarathon.om. Runners can also enjoy discounted rates at a range of local fitness, nutrition, wellness and adventure experiences by visiting www.muscatmarathon.om/unlock.

Organised by Oman Sail, the Muscat Road Runners and Oman Athletic Association, the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon 2020 welcomes the backing of Official Partners Carrefour, Sohar Port, and Freezone, Official Supporters Oman Airports, be’ah, Garmin, Oman Oasis, Kempinski Hotel Muscat, abq, and Europcar, and Radio Partners Hala FM and Hi FM.

