More than 1,000 graduates to benefit from educational training programme

Muscat: Acting in cooperation with Bank Nizwa, the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Education on Tuesday launched an educational training programme which will benefit more than 1,000 Omani graduates.

The programme aims to enhance the educational sector in the Sultanate with highly skilled local manpower.

The programme comes within the context of public-private partnership (PPP) and it serves the goals of Oman 2040 Vision.

Khalid al Kaid, CEO of Bank Nizwa, said in a speech on the occasion that education is the main driving force of societies around the world and that this sector cannot contribute effectively to the growth of societies without providing top quality training to teachers.

Al Kaid added that educational financing has been designed to meet the needs of those who wish to further their studies. The programme benefits graduates from 12 specializations in keeping with the requirements of the education sector in the Sultanate. –ONA