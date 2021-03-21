More stringent measures cannot be ruled out: Minister

Muscat: The increase in patients in intensive care units is worrying and dangerous and the failure to comply with precautionary measures is one of the reasons, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammad al Saeedi, Minister of Health said on Sunday.

He was speaking at the official launch of a vaccination campaign in Musandam Governorate.

Al Saeedi said that the Supreme Committee has taken some precautionary measures during the past two meetings and more stringent ones cannot be ruled out if the epidemiological situation continues to rise.

He called on the target groups to take the vaccines and said there is a very significant decrease in the number of ICU patients among those over 65 years after receiving the vaccine.