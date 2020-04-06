More Omani students to return from New Zealand, Australia

Melbourne: The Consulate General of the Sultanate in Australia said that an additional plane will take off from Auckland, New Zealand on April 10 in coordination with Qatar Airways to bring back Omani students.

The Consulate General has called on the Omani scholarship students in New Zealand who are willing to return to the Sultanate to complete the travel booking.

It also directed the Omani students who showed their desire to come back to complete their booking on one of the flights departing for the Sultanate on April 10 from the Australian cities of Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.