Main 

More Omani students to return from New Zealand, Australia

Oman Observer

Melbourne: The Consulate General of the Sultanate in Australia said that an additional plane will take off from Auckland, New Zealand on April 10 in coordination with Qatar Airways to bring back Omani students.

The Consulate General has called on the Omani scholarship students in New Zealand who are willing to return to the Sultanate to complete the travel booking.

It also directed the Omani students who showed their desire to come back to complete their booking on one of the flights departing for the Sultanate on April 10 from the Australian cities of Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5739 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Ten sailors missing after US warship, tanker collide

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ten sailors missing after US warship, tanker collide

MQ road to be partially closed for maintenance

Oman Observer Comments Off on MQ road to be partially closed for maintenance

Italian Neos will operate as a schedule airline to Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Italian Neos will operate as a schedule airline to Salalah
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW