More livestock to be imported this month

Muscat: According to existing contracts, the Sultanate’s ports will receive more numbers of livestock ranging between 32,000 and 37,000 heads. This was stated by Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Salmi, Director-General of Livestock at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

In a statement, Al Salmi pointed out that the Sultanate has already received enough sheep and cattle from different parts of the world, including Australia, Sudan, South Africa and Somalia. Last March, as many as 138,200 heads of sheep and 8,427 heads of cattle have been cleared for entry at Oman’s border outlets. –ONA