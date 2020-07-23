Local 

More flights from Oman under Indian repatriation mission

Muscat: India has decided to add three more flights  from Oman in Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission

27 July 2020 – Muscat – Trivandrum
30 July 2020 – Muscat – Chennai
31 July 2020 – Muscat -Trivandrum

As in the case of flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission, passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it.

Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior
citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations. The Embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone. The Embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by
Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements
in order to board the flight.

