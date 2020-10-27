Main World 

More English cities face tightest lockdown rules

Oman Observer

Britain announced wider coronavirus restrictions on Monday which will take the number of people under England’s highest category of alert to nearly 8 million, as the government battles a sharp rise in cases.

Other parts of the United Kingdom have imposed stricter curbs than Britain’s central government, which only has direct control over health policy in England.

Wales has shut all non-essential retailers, pubs, and restaurants in a 17-day lockdown which began on Friday, and Scotland has severe curbs on hospitality across most of the country.

Pubs, restaurants, and hairdressers are also closed in Northern Ireland until Nov. 13. Reuters

