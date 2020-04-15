More efforts by SAF to stem COVID-19 threat in Musandam

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces, represented by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), has operated a number of navy ships to Khasab Port in Musandam Governorate from the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base for shipping fuel tankers as well as essential commodities and staple foods for the citizens and residents of the governorate.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Musandam branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Raed bin Mohammed al Shuhi commended the great roles played by SAF and its contribution to providing essential commodities to the governorate.

He added: “We are all aware of the precautionary measures being taken around the world including movement restrictions through the sea and land borders between countries. The Governorate of Musandam has been affected by these precautionary measures due to its geographical location. However, preparations have been in place since the onset of the precautionary measures to ensure the sustained essential commodities thanks to concerted efforts of the public and private sector. In this context, the Sultan’s Armed Forces, represented by the Royal Navy of Oman, continues to provide support by shipping fuel and oil derivatives as well as other essentials to meet daily needs of citizens and residents in the Governorate of Musandam.

It is worth noting that the SAF continued to work side by side with the other relevant departments to support national efforts within the framework of the plans and measures designed to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

SAF continues to do its part to ensure implementation of the decisions and measures taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating its repercussions on the Sultanate. –ONA