More drugs included in MOH prohibited list
Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, has issued Ministerial Resolution 7/2020, making some changes to the Law on Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.
As per the decision, following designer drugs, ADB-FUBINACA, FUB-AMB (MMBFUBINACA, AMBFUBINACA), CUMYL-4CNBINACA, ADB-CHMINACA and N-ethylnorpentylone, will be not allowed to be used or circulated in the Oman market.
Designer drugs are structural or functional analogs of controlled substances that are designed to mimic the pharmacological effects of the parent drug while avoiding detection or classification as illegal.