More drugs included in MOH prohibited list

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, has issued Ministerial Resolution 7/2020, making some changes to the Law on Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

As per the decision, following designer drugs, ADB-FUBINACA, FUB-AMB (MMBFUBINACA, AMBFUBINACA), CUMYL-4CNBINACA, ADB-CHMINACA and N-ethylnorpentylone, will be not allowed to be used or circulated in the Oman market.

The above-mentioned drugs said to increase serotonin and/or dopamine levels in the brain to produce feelings of happiness and pleasure or to increase attention and motivation.

Designer drugs are structural or functional analogs of controlled substances that are designed to mimic the pharmacological effects of the parent drug while avoiding detection or classification as illegal.

Oman Observer

