Moon sighting likely tomorrow

MUSCAT: Astronomical calculations conducted by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs indicate that the sighting of the moon of Dhul Hijjah 1440 AH will be possible in the Sultanate’s skies on Thursday by the use of telescopes. The ministry said the sighting of the moon with naked eye will be difficult. The new moon will be at the conjugation phase at 7:12 pm local time on Thursday and will descend on 7:17 pm while sunset will occur at 6:50 pm which means the moon will descend 27 minutes after sunset.

