Monsoon season begins in Dhofar Governorate

Salalah: The plains and mountains are getting covered with green grass and continued drizzle began to fall as the monsoon season started in the Governorate of Dhofar on Sunday.

Most of the coastal wialatys and surrounding mountains of Dhofar are affected by the monsoon phenomenon specially on the stretch from the Wilayat of Dhalkout in the west to Mirbat in the east.

This time of the year is marked by an increased rainfall on the mountainous areas facing the wind direction with less effect on Dhofar plains. — ONA

