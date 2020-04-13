MoMP takes new measures as technical colleges remain closed

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower on Monday took a number of measures related to the suspension of classes in the technical colleges.

As per the ministry’s decisions, the third term of the academic year 2019-2020 will be cancelled.

The summer vacation for the foundation year and specialised programmes will begin on June 8, 2020, the ministry has decided.

The ministry directed the technical colleges to receive reports of the graduation projects through e-mail or e-learning platforms.

While emphasized the importance to carry on with the existing efforts aimed to activate and apply e-learning through the educational platforms, the ministry said that the measures taken were in line with the decision of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 pandemic which ordered the suspension of classes until further notice.