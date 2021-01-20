MoL calls to boost workers occupational health, safety

SALALAH, Jan 20 – The Directorate of Labour Welfare in Dhofar Governorate organised a symposium on ‘Occupational safety and health’ in Salalah on Monday. The participants in the symposium included officials of the Ministry of Labour and representatives from private and public sector companies.

Naif bin Ahmed al Shanfari, Director of Labour Welfare in Dhofar Governorate, dwelt upon the necessity of awareness among all the employees of the companies, especially those involved in production activities, about the health and safety aspects of workers.

“The Ministry of Labour seeks to enforce occupational safety and health programmes in all the production units to protect all workers in factories and other private sector establishments to ensure the workers’ safety from accidents and potential hazards that may cause injuries or death to workers, in addition to the damage to the property of the facilities,” Naif al Shanfari said.

A safe work environment, according to him, ensures readiness to tackle risks of all kinds including accidents and health hazards of the workers. Raising the efficiency of health facilities in production houses will lead to reduction in occupational injuries and the protection of the workers. It will also reduce loss of working hours.

“In order to boost the culture of occupational safety among workers and employees in all sectors, the ministry has taken necessary measures in this regard through continuous development and improvement of the occupational health and safety management system compatible with international requirements and standards through continuous review to achieve goals and performance indicators institutions and establishments in the private and public sectors and factories must abide by it,” he said.

The participants came out with suggestions to improve the occupational health and safety parameters in the production houses.

“Apart from safety to workers, such measures would reduce treatment costs and compensation for occupational injuries and chronic diseases. It will lead to raising the level of productivity and pushing the economic wheel without any hindrance,” said a participant.

