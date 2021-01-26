MoHUP reissues tenders for demolition works in Al Batinah Coastal Road project

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning announced that it will reissue a tender for the implementation of demolition and removal of buildings and facilities affected by the construction of Al Batinah Coastal Road in the wilayts of Al Suwaiq, Al Rustaq, Saham and Suhar during this year. The ministry’s decision came as companies that were awarded tenders for demolition works have not fulfilled their obligations.

The ministry explained that the delay in disbursement of compensations was due to the adverse financial and economic conditions currently experienced by the Sultanate. The ministry affirmed that it is trying to find alternative means to complement the procedures for the financing and implementation of the project and associated compensations by utilization of land plots located on the roadsides for investment purposes. The ministry envisages planning of 27 sites prior to being rolled out for investment.

Within the framework of its executive plan for this year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning plans to disburse monetary compensations to 877 cases in all wilayats of North Al Batinah Governorate in case of availability of financial allocations. This is in addition to monetary compensations for 584 cases of compound families and in-kind compensations for 12,552 land plots.

A total of 553 buildings and facilities have been slated for demolition in 2021 following the completion of monetary compensation procedures.

Text by Ohood al Jailaniyah